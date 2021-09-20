October 2021 New Music Releases

October 2021 boasts five Fridays, making for an overstuffed slate of notable rock releases.

Among the most highly anticipated is the Doobie Brothers' 12-song Liberte, their first new album since 2014's Southbound. Be on the look out for a pair of projects with lockdown-related titles from Elton John and Eric Clapton.

Yes' The Quest is their first-ever LP without cofounding bassist Chris Squire. Pink Floyd and Emerson, Lake & Palmer are the subjects of two archival live recordings, while Sixx:A.M. added six new tracks to an upcoming compilation.

The Rolling Stones returned to the vaults for a 40th-anniversary box focusing on their 1981 album Tattoo You and ended up completing nine old unfinished songs, led by the advance single "Living in the Heart of Love." Other reissues include a four-disc expanded edition of Black Sabbath's 1976 album Technical Ecstasy.

The Beatles' Let It Be will also be expanded to 57 tracks spread over five CDs and a Blu-ray. Judas Priest, David Crosby, R.E.M., Motorhead and Whitesnake are also taking a look back in October with reissues and compilations of their own.

Oct. 1

Black Sabbath, Technical Ecstasy (expanded 4CD reissue)

Doobie Brothers, Liberte

Grateful Dead, Fox Theatre, St. Louis, MO (12/10/71) (3CD set)

Metallica and various artists, The Metallica Blacklist (vinyl release)

Neil Young, Carnegie Hall 1970

Roger Taylor [Queen], Outsider

The The, The Comeback Special: Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Yes, The Quest

Oct. 8

The Syn [Yes' Chris Squire], Flowerman: Rare Blooms from the Syn

Jeff Scott Soto [Journey], The Duets Collection: Vol. 1 (Eric Martin, Deen Castronovo)

Violent Femmes, Why Do Birds Sing? (deluxe 2CD reissue)

Oct. 15

Al Stewart, Time Passages (deluxe 3CD/1DVD set)

The Alarm, History Repeating 1981-2021 (2CD set)

Beatles, Let It Be: Special Edition

The Cult, Born Into This (2CD 'Savage' edition)

The dB's, I Thought You Wanted To Know: 1978-1981

David Crosby, If I Could Only Remember My Name (expanded anniversary edition)

Melvins, Five Legged Dog (4LP career-spanning acoustic retrospective)

Nick Lowe, Labour of Lust; The Impossible Bird; Dig My Mood (vinyl reissues)

Jason Isbell, Georgia Blue (digital release)

Judas Priest, Reflections: 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music

Tom Morello, The Atlas Underground Fire [Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder]

Santana, Blessings and Miracles

The Velvet Underground (soundtrack and documentary by Todd Haynes)

Oct. 22

Carole King and James Taylor, Live at the Troubadour (vinyl reissue)

Dream Theater, A View From the Top of the World

Duran Duran, Future Past

Elton John, The Lockdown Sessions

Replacements, Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash (deluxe-edition 4CD/1LP reissue)

Rolling Stones, Tattoo You (expanded anniversary reissue)

Sixx:A.M., Hits

Superchunk, Here’s to Shutting Up (anniversary reissue)

Oct. 29

Beau Brummels, Turn Around: The Complete Recordings 1964-70 (8CD set)

Emerson Lake and Palmer, Out of This World: Live (1970-1997)

Joe Bonamassa, Time Clocks

Joni Mitchell, Archives – Volume 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971) (5CD set)

Motorhead, Everything Louder Forever: The Very Best of Motorhead (2CD/4LP)

Nektar, The Other Side (CD/DVD edition)

Peter Cetera, Love, Glory Honor and Heart: Complete Full Moon and Warner Bros. Recordings (1981-92)

Pink Floyd, A Momentary Lapse of Reason: Remixed & Updated

R.E.M., New Adventures in Hi-Fi (expanded anniversary reissue)

Steppenwolf, Magic Carpet Ride: The Dunhill/ABC Years: 1967-1971 (remastered 8CD set)

Various artists, Breakthrough: Underground Sounds of 1971 (4CD set with Yes, Electric Light Orchestra, Emerson Lake and Palmer, Jethro Tull, Thin Lizzy, others)

War, Greatest Hits 2.0 (expanded 2CD set)

Whitesnake, Restless Heart (super-deluxe 4CD reissue)

November and Beyond

Alan Parsons, The Neverending Show: Live in the Netherlands

Black Friday: Record Store Day

Billy Joel, The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1 (9LP set)

The Doors, L.A. Woman (anniversary deluxe reissue)

Kiss, Destroyer (expanded 4CD edition)

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Raise the Roof

Rod Stewart, The Tears of Hercules

Various artists, Highway Butterfly: The Songs of Neal Casal (3CD set with Bob Weir, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Steve Earle, Phil Lesh, others)