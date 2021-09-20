Pittsfield Police Attacked by Woman who Allegedly Robbed Dysart’s

A former worker from Dysart's Travel Stop in Pittsfield didn't hide her identity when she allegedly robbed the restaurant and then attacked cops.

Pittsfield Police say 34-year-old Jessica Brann is charged with robbery and four counts of assault on a police officer. It all started at approximately 7:30 PM Saturday when she walked into the Dysart's Travel Stop on Somerset Avenue, where she had once worked. Brann allegedly told the clerk that she had a gun in her purse and demanded money and cigarettes. She was given the smokes and an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the business.

A search was launched, with help from the Maine State Police and Somerset County Sheriff's Department. Officers finally caught up with Brann in a vehicle off Pittsfield Street, taking her into custody. They also retrieved the stolen cigarettes, but say there was no sign of the money or a firearm.

When they got her to the Somerset County Jail, Brann became combative, allegedly kicking and biting several officers. Her bail was set at $25,000 cash and she was given a court date of December 15. None of the officers were seriously injured, but they did follow up with medical attention.

Police told the Morning Sentinel that Brann may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs, during the robbery, since she did nothing to conceal her identity from her former coworkers.

