Northern Maine Class C Baseball Heal Point Standings
There is just a week and a half left in the 2022 Baseball regular season, with the last countable game needing to be played by Wednesday June 1st. There's still a lot of baseball to be played with teams trying to fit in all 16 games.
All teams qualify for the playoffs. Best of luck
|Display
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Bucksport
|12-1
|140.649
|2
|Mattanawcook
|7-6
|113.241
|3
|Fort Kent
|7-3
|101.142
|4
|Orono
|7-5
|92.402
|5
|Houlton
|6-3
|86.713
|6
|Central
|5-6
|74.814
|7
|Mount View
|8-5
|72.702
|8
|Dexter
|4-5
|55.850
|9
|MCI
|4-9
|49.784
|10
|Washington Acad
|5-7
|45.001
|11
|Calais
|6-5
|28.909
|12
|PCHS
|2-9
|27.212
|13
|Penquis
|3-7
|25.636
|14
|GSA
|3-9
|25.577
|15
|Narraguagus
|3-7
|13.346
|16
|Sumner
|3-10
|5.000