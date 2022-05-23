Alan Parsons Project Reissuing ‘I Robot’ and ‘Eye in the Sky’

The Alan Parsons Project have announced reissues of two of their platinum-selling albums, I Robot and Eye in the Sky, in honor of their respective 45th and 40th anniversaries.

Comprised of Alan Parsons and Eric Woolfson - with a steady group of additional collaborators over the years - the Alan Parsons Project were active between 1975 and 1990, releasing 11 albums during that span. Their sophomore release, I Robot (1977), helped the English duo breakthrough in the U.S. Its lead single, "I Wouldn't Want to Be Like You,” was a Top 40 hit, while "Don't Let it Show,” "Day After Day (The Show Must Go On)” and "Breakdown” also found radio airplay.

Released in May 1982, Eye in the Sky peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. The title track became the band’s most commercially successful song, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard 100. Still, the album’s most recognizable track may be the instrumental “Sirius,” which became the introduction song for Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls and remains a presence in sports arenas around the globe.

Eye in the Sky will be available as a 180-gram 45RPM two-LP package. I Robot will be available in the same format, as well as a 33RPM UltraDisc One-Step 180-gram LP box set. In a press release, Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab (MoFi), which remastered both albums for the reissues, promised the latest versions “will test the full-range capabilities of the world's finest stereo systems.”

“We feel very lucky to be releasing these two masterworks by the Alan Parsons Project,” John K. Wood, executive vice president of Mobile Fidelity, said in a statement. “Alan Parsons and Eric Woolfson’s albums have never sounded so spectacular. The layering in the mixes is just phenomenal and otherworldly. Mastering engineer Krieg Wunderlich brought these two titles to a new level.”

Both albums are available for preorder now.