Northern Maine Class C Softball Heal Point Standings – May 23
There is just a week and a half left in the 2022 Softball regular season, with the last countable game needing to be played by Wednesday June 1st. There's still a lot of softball to be played with teams trying to fit in all 16 games.
All teams qualify for the playoffs. Best of luck
|Display
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Bucksport
|12-1
|160.629
|2
|Mattanawcook
|12-1
|148.048
|3
|Sumner
|10-2
|88.287
|4
|Central
|6-5
|76.646
|5
|Narraguagus
|5-4
|58.330
|6
|PCHS
|4-8
|57.030
|7
|Calais
|5-6
|56.588
|8
|Orono
|4-8
|46.250
|9
|Houlton
|4-4
|43.333
|10
|Fort Kent
|7-4
|43.257
|11
|Dexter
|3-6
|40.888
|12
|Mount View
|6-7
|39.628
|13
|Penquis
|4-6
|29.136
|14
|MCI
|3-10
|27.524
|15
|Washington Acad
|3-9
|23.939
|16
|GSA
|2-9
|21.818
