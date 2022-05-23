Northern Maine Class C Softball Heal Point Standings &#8211; May 23

Northern Maine Class C Softball Heal Point Standings – May 23

There is just a week and a half left in the 2022 Softball regular season, with the last countable game needing to be played by Wednesday June 1st. There's still a lot of softball to be played with teams trying to fit in all 16 games.

All teams qualify for the playoffs. Best of luck

DisplaySchoolRecordTournament Index
1Bucksport12-1160.629
2Mattanawcook12-1148.048
3Sumner10-288.287
4Central6-576.646
5Narraguagus5-458.330
6PCHS4-857.030
7Calais5-656.588
8Orono4-846.250
9Houlton4-443.333
10Fort Kent7-443.257
11Dexter3-640.888
12Mount View6-739.628
13Penquis4-629.136
14MCI3-1027.524
15Washington Acad3-923.939
16GSA2-921.818

 

