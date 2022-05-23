Don’t Forget Your Card, These Venues in Maine Are Going Cashless

Cash seems to be the payment of the past, or so it seems.

I remember taking out cash before going to concerts, shows, or plays so that I knew exactly how much I was spending (also to limit how much I was spending). However, it seems that cash is a thing of the past, at least while attending certain venues.

Earlier this year, Fenway Park announced that starting this season, they would be going cashless. While I was attending a show at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA, this year, I found out that they too are also cashless now.

If you are planning to attend a show in Maine, Waterfront Concerts and the Maine Savings Amphitheatre, are making the switch. The venues will no longer accept cash as payment for any type of sale. Therefore if you are looking to grab a drink or something to eat you will need to use your card.

Note that using your card is a bad thing, but it will be harder to keep track of exactly how much money you are spending. If you really want to limit your spending, there will be an option in which you can still bring cash. Maine Savings Amphitheater will allow you to convert your cash into a card that you will be able to use inside the venue.

Don't let venues going cashless slow you down, there are still some amazing shows that you can attend. This summer there are some great shows coming to Maine Savings Amphitheater. Aerosmith, Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, Luke Combs, and so many more are going to be putting on some amazing shows here in Maine.

Note that if you don't want to use a card payment, you can also pay with your phone (apple pay or google pay).

