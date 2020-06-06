Nissan Recalling 1.9M Altimas

Automaker Nissan has added to it's woes by recalling an additional 1.9 million Altimas for faulty hood latch issues. Due to this issue, the hoods could actually release and open while a car is in motion and potentially result in a deadly accident. This is, and has been a known issue for Nissan as there has already been several recalls, one in 2014, 2015, 2016, and now additional vehicles through model year 2018.

According to a report from the Associated Press,

"A coating can flake off the secondary hood latch, leaving bare metal that, over time, can cause rust and cause it to stay open on Altimas built from 2013 to 2018 model years,

Some of the cars were recalled in 2014, with another recall in 2015, both of which involved fixing a lever and adjusting and lubricating the secondary latches. In a 2016 recall, Nissan replaced the latches with new ones."

Apparently the latches replaced with new latches are preforming correctly with no reports of them being susceptible to the same type of failure. However, there seems to be new reports of hood latch failures coming in. The AP indicates that "now, the company has decided to do another recall including all Altimas from 2013 through 2018 after getting a small number of reports about hoods opening unexpectedly. Nissan found that if the primary latches aren’t closed, contaminants can build up on the new secondary latches without regular maintenance, causing them to fail."

Nissan suggests “All affected vehicle owners should inspect and lubricate the hood latch per the owner’s manual instructions and always ensure the hood is fully closed after it is released.”

Nissan doesn’t have a fix yet, so owners will get a letter this month with instructions for proper latch inspection and maintenance. Once a final remedy is developed, they’ll get another letter telling them to take their cars to dealers for the free repair.

You can also check your VIN here with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to see if it is effected by any know recalls.