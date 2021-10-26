Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Plan 2022 North American Tour
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets announced the North American dates of their 2022 Echoes Tour. The leg, spanning 26 shows in the U.S. and Canada, launches Jan. 18 in Toronto and wraps Feb. 28 in Vancouver.
Tickets for the following concerts go on sale starting Oct. 29: Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Providence, R.I., Port Chester, N.Y., Pittsburgh, New York City, Washington D.C., Cincinnati, Akron, Chicago and Milwaukee. The remaining shows go on sale Nov. 5.
You can see the dates below. Full details are available at the band’s website.
“We enjoyed our 2019 tour in America so much,” Mason said in a statement. “We’re happy to be back at it and playing Pink Floyd music fans may have never had the chance to experience live.”
Saucerful of Secrets, which focuses on the psych-rock act’s early period, features the Pink Floyd drummer alongside Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp, longtime Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, guitarist Lee Harris and keyboardist Dom Beken.
The group documented a pair of 2019 London gigs with Live at the Roundhouse, a double-CD and DVD package featuring classic Pink Floyd cuts like “Interstellar Overdrive” and “Astronomy Domine.”
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets 2022 Tour
Jan. 18 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Jan. 19 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Saint-Denis 1
Jan. 21 - Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre – Boch Center
Jan. 22 - Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
Jan. 24 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
Jan. 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater
Jan. 26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
Jan. 28 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
Jan. 30 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Feb. 1 - Cincinnati, OH @ Music Hall
Feb. 2 - Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
Feb. 4 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Feb. 6 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Feb. 8 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
Feb. 9 - Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center
Feb. 10 - Kansas City, MO @ Muriel Kauffman Theatre
Feb. 12 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Feb. 15 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
Feb. 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre
Feb. 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre
Feb. 21 - San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
Feb. 23 - Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium
Feb. 24 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Feb. 26 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Feb. 27 - Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts
Feb. 28 - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum