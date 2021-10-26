Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Plan 2022 North American Tour

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets announced the North American dates of their 2022 Echoes Tour. The leg, spanning 26 shows in the U.S. and Canada, launches Jan. 18 in Toronto and wraps Feb. 28 in Vancouver.

Tickets for the following concerts go on sale starting Oct. 29: Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Providence, R.I., Port Chester, N.Y., Pittsburgh, New York City, Washington D.C., Cincinnati, Akron, Chicago and Milwaukee. The remaining shows go on sale Nov. 5.

You can see the dates below. Full details are available at the band’s website.

“We enjoyed our 2019 tour in America so much,” Mason said in a statement. “We’re happy to be back at it and playing Pink Floyd music fans may have never had the chance to experience live.”

Saucerful of Secrets, which focuses on the psych-rock act’s early period, features the Pink Floyd drummer alongside Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp, longtime Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, guitarist Lee Harris and keyboardist Dom Beken.

The group documented a pair of 2019 London gigs with Live at the Roundhouse, a double-CD and DVD package featuring classic Pink Floyd cuts like “Interstellar Overdrive” and “Astronomy Domine.”

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets 2022 Tour

Jan. 18 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Jan. 19 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Saint-Denis 1

Jan. 21 - Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre – Boch Center

Jan. 22 - Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

Jan. 24 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Jan. 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater

Jan. 26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

Jan. 28 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Jan. 30 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Feb. 1 - Cincinnati, OH @ Music Hall

Feb. 2 - Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

Feb. 4 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Feb. 6 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Feb. 8 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

Feb. 9 - Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center

Feb. 10 - Kansas City, MO @ Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Feb. 12 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

Feb. 15 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

Feb. 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

Feb. 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre

Feb. 21 - San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

Feb. 23 - Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium

Feb. 24 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Feb. 26 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Feb. 27 - Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

Feb. 28 - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum