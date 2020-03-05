Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets recreate the psychedelic atmosphere of Pink Floyd's "Set for the Controls for the Heart of the Sun" in a shadowy live performance of the 1968 song.

You can watch it below.

The clip previews the band's upcoming live concert film Live at the Roundhouse, which documents a pair of May 2019 shows at the London venue. After a one-night-only theater screening in select cities on March 10, the project will come out in both audio and visual formats on April 17.

The 12-minute clip opens with Mason creating percussive swells on a massive gong. His bandmates — Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp, guitarist Lee Harris and keyboardist Dom Beken — add to the atmosphere with drones and ambiance before the drummer taps out the track's muted tom-tom pattern.

Mason founded Saucerful of Secrets in 2018 as a touring project focused on Pink Floyd's early, pre-The Dark Side of the Moon repertoire, including material that featured their original frontman and co-founder Syd Barrett.

Saucerful of Secrets recently announced their More Games for May tour, named after a 1967 Pink Floyd show at London's Queen Elizabeth Hall. The trek launches April 23 in Guildford, England, the first date of a run in the U.K. and Europe; a North American leg, their second following one in 2019, is expected to be announced soon.

Mason joined several classic-rock artists — including Van Morrison, Eric Clapton, Tom Jones and Rick Wakeman — for a March show in London benefiting the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.