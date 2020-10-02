News Center’s Lee Nelson Like You’ve Never Seen Him Before

I was sitting down watching TV like a useless sloth the other night when my wife, who was sitting next to me on the couch, said "hey, that guy from the news is a model now!". I was a little caught off guard at what she was saying because it literally came out of nowhere. I asked her what she was talking about and she said the guy from channel 6 was shirtless in her newsfeed.

Okay, maybe Pat Callaghan is modeling speedos down on Old Orchard Beach? Nope. As it turns out, News Center Maine's Lee Nelson has a rockin' bod and is a freakin' model now! Don't worry peeps, you'll still catch him anchoring the news with his wife, Cindy Williams, on channel 6. But holy crap, this guy could have an international career with this modeling thing if he wanted to.

According to a Facebook post from Caron Bryan from Port City Models & Talent,

PORT CITY MODELS & TALENT INC is excited to announce that Lee Nelson will be joining the talented roster of models & talent whom we represent!!! Most of us in the Northeast know Lee from his 30+ years as a TV personality and News Anchor in Portland, Maine, after starting his career in the NYC and Hattiesburg, Mississippi markets. Lee has had a lifelong passion for fitness, as an athlete highly skilled in all sports with a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Shotokan Karate and is an ACE Personal Trainer with NASM Sports Nutrition Certification. Lee loves travel, sunshine, summer (and dogs)... as well as being a devoted Dad to Xander and Noah and husband to celebrated TV Personality/News Anchor Cindy Williams!!! WELCOME LEE!!!

Up until this week, my wife Keri would always complain when I would switch her cooking shows over to the news in the evening. Somehow I don't think I'll have to deal with as much resistance moving forward. Just a guess though.

