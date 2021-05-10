Maine Moose Hunting Permit Applications Due in Wednesday

It's an annual tradition here in Maine, the drawing of the annual moose hunting permits. And if you, like thousands of other Mainers (and non-Mainers) are hoping for a chance to bag a beautiful Maine moose this year, then you'll want to make sure you get your application in sooner rather than later.

According to WGME 13, permit apps are due in no later than this coming Wednesday, May 13th. If you would like to apply you can do so by following this link to do so. But don't forget, your permit application is due in not later than 11:59 PM on Wednesday night.

According to Maine.Gov here is a list of things you will need to complete your permit application through the online portal.

Current Hunting License if you are applying with a Superpack license.

Personal information (Name, Address, DOB, etc)

Sub-permittee information (if applicable)

Credit or debit card (Discover, Visa and Mastercard accepted)

