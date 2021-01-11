According to WABI TV 5, Bill Belichick is set to received one of the Nation's highest civilian honors, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The longtime New England Patriots Coach is the only coach in NFL history to win six Super Bowl titles.

Bill Belichick admits that he is not a political person though back in 2016 he wrote a letter of praise about Donald Trump prior to his election victory. Recently, the President has been selecting several political donors and sports figures to receive the coveted honor and though it's typically presented in a televised ceremony, accolades are expected to be dispersed in a more private setting this go around. Trump has been widely avoiding most press since the November election.

Belichick also run the 'Bill Belichick Foundation' which helps to provide scholarships and grant funds to underprivileged youth that want to participate in sports programs. The award is expected to be presented on Thursday according to a White House staffer who chose to remain anonymous.

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!