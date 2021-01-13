Dash Cam Video Catches Several Terrible Maine Drivers

When it comes to terrible drivers they are literally everywhere. I've been fortunate enough to travel to nearly 35 states in the US and I can vouch for the fact that crappy driving is something that every state has to deal with.

However, according to smartasset.com, a website that ranks poor driving in all 50 states, Maine has some of the best drivers in the country. The date they use to rank their findings is based on percentage of drivers that are insured, OUI arrests per 1,000 drivers and fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles travelled.

What they found is that the state with the absolute worst drivers is Mississippi. Maine comes in at 46 with 50 being the best drivers, so that's not too bad at all! However, you probably won't believe what this chart indicates is the state with the overall best drivers in the country. Are you ready? The state with the BEST drivers is Massachusetts. I know, I couldn't believe it either. Maybe they just drive like crap when they're up here in Maine?

Here is a video shot by Maine's Ryan Cunningham which shows a compilation of terrible Maine drivers. The video is about ten minutes long and captures several people driving badly and even a couple encounters with road rage.

