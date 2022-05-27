Everything New on Peacock in June 2022

If you’re like us, you’ve been waiting for the return of Girls5Eva, the hilarious sitcom about the members of a washed-up girl group from the early 2000s who reunite (sans one member who, uh, died) for a career comeback. Girls5Eva continues its comeback with the final episodes of its second season, which premiere on Peacock streaming in June.

Also new on Peacock in June: The new revival of Queer as Folk, Season 2 of Rutherford Falls, and a new comedy special from Kate Berlant and John Early. Plus there’s a lot of new library titles, including Brokeback Mountain, the complete Back to the Future trilogy, the original Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy, the Jaws quadrilogy, Pretty Woman, and Speed. Plus Peacock has way more live sports than your typical streaming service, and there’s a bunch next month as well.

Here’s everything coming to Peacock in June:

June 1

The ‘Burbs, 1989

1917, 2019*

2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003*

2012, 2009*

300, 2007

49 Pulses, 2017

Along Came Polly, 2004*

Antwone Fisher, 2002

Baby Mama, 2008

Back to the Future, 1985

Back to the Future II, 1989

Back to the Future III, 1990

Battleship, 2012*

Because I Said So, 2007

Belly, 1998

The Blind Side, 2009*

Blues Brothers 2000, 1998

The Bourne Legacy, 2012*

The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007*

Brazil, 1985

Breakin’ All the Rules, 2004*

Brokeback Mountain, 2005*

But I’m a Cheerleader, 1999

The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004

City of Queens, 2021*

Cry Freedom, 1987

Dante’s Peak, 1997*

The Deer Hunter, 1979

Deliver Us From Eva, 2003

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982*

Far From Heaven, 2002*

Fast & Furious, 2009*

The Fast and the Furious, 2001*

Fast Five, 2011*

Father Figures, 2017*

Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008

The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 2017*

Kicking & Screaming, 2005

The Kids Are All Right, 2010*

Knight and Day, 2010

Mamma Mia!, 2008

Minions, 2015*

Mo’ Better Blues, 1990

Mr. 3000, 2004

Patch Adams, 2000

Pitch Black, 2012

Pitch Perfect, 2012*

The Place Beyond the Pines, 2013

Pretty Woman, 1990

Pride, 2014

The Pursuit of Happiness, 2006*

Safe House, 2012

Save the Last Dance, 2001

Speed, 1994

Spider-Man, 2002*

Spider-Man, 2002*

Spider-Man 2, 2004*

Spider-Man 3, 2007*

Standoff, 2016*

Stir Crazy, 1980*

Ted 2, 2015*

The Thing, 1982

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, 1995

Tower Heist, 2011

Transamerica, 2005

Van Helsing, 2004

The Waterboy, 1998

White Men Can’t Jump, 1992

Wimbledon, 2004

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Escape to the Chateau, Season 8*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

New York Undercover, Season 1-4

Queer as Folk, Season 1-2 (UK)

June 2

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)*

Roland-Garros Tennis – Semi-Final

Girls5Eva, Season 2, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode*

The Croods: Family Tree, Season 3

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, S1, New Episode (Bravo)

TYR Pro Swim Series – Day 1

U.S. Women’s Open – Round 1*

June 3

June 3

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Roland-Garros Tennis – Semi-Final

IndyCar Detroit – Practice 1*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Women’s Open – Round 2*

The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode*

Top Chef, Season 19, Finale (NBC)

TYR Pro Swim Series – Day 2

June 4

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Roland-Garros Tennis – Finals

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IndyCar Detroit – Practice 2*

IndyCar – Indy Lights, Detroit*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

IMSA – Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Saracens*

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Wasps*

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Newcastle Falcons*

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Britsol Bears*

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Bath Rugby*

Supercross Recap Show

U.S. Women’s Open – Round 3*

WWE – NXT In Your House*

June 5

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 1

Diamond League T&F – International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat

Roland-Garros Tennis – Finals

IndyCar – Indy Lights Detroit*

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Detroit Tigers v. New York Yankees*

U.S. Women’s Open – Finals

USFL – TBD v. TBD*

WWE – Hell in a Cell*

June 6

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 2*

Devil’s Advocate, Season 1, 2 New Episodes (MSNBC)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, Season 1, New Episode*

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 7

America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 3*

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Killer Siblings, Seasons 1-3

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, Season 1, New Episode*

The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 8

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 4*

Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 9

June 9

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 15 (Peacock Original)*

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 5*

Diamond League T&F, Criterium du Daiphine – Stage 6

Girls5Eva, Season 2, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Queer As Folk, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*

The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode*

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, S1, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 10

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 6*

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IndyCar Road America – Practice*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode*

USGA Curtis Cup Golf – Round 1*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 11

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Belmont Stakes

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 7*

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Indycar Road America – Qualifying & Practice*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premiership Rugby – Semi-Final*

USGA Curtis Cup Golf – Round 2*

USFL – TBD v. TBD

June 12

Blended, 2014*

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 8

Indycar Road America – Qualifying & Practice*

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Oakland Athletics v. Cleveland Guardians*

Track & Field NYC Invitational

USGA Curtis Cup Golf – Final Round*

June 13

Devil’s Advocate, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Road to the World Cup – TBD vs. Peru*

Symone, Season 1, New Episode*

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 14

America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Road to the World Cup – Costa Rica vs. New Zealand*

Royal Ascot – Day 1*

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, Season 1, New Episode*

The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 15

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Royal Ascot – Day 2*

U.S. Open Golf – Round 1*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 16

June 16

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 16 (Peacock Original)*

Diamond League T&F – Bislett Games

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Jaws, 1975*

Jaws 2, 1983*

Jaws 3-D, 1983*

Jaws: The Revenge, 1987*

Royal Ascot – Day 3*

Rutherford Falls Season 2, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*

The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode*

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

U.S. Open Golf – Round 1

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 17

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Royal Ascot – Day 4*

The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode*

U.S. Open Golf – Round 2

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 18

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Diamond League T&F – Meeting de Paris

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Nitro Rallycross England – Qualifying, Battle Brackets*

Premiership Rugby – Final

Royal Ascot Day 5

Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 1

U.S. Open Golf – Round 3

June 19

MLB Sunday Leadoff: Philadelphia Phillies v. Washington Nationals*

Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 2

U.S. Open Golf – Final

USFL – TBD v. TBD

June 20

José José: El Príncipe de la Canción, Season 1

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 3

Symone, Season 1, New Episode*

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 21

America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Killer Relationships, Season 1

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, New Episode (Oxygen)

Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 4

Symone, Season 1, New Episode*

The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 22

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 5

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 23

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 17 (Peacock Original)*

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 6

The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode*

The Real Housewives of Dubai, S1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*

U.S. Senior Open Golf – Round 1*

USATF, Toyota Outdoor Championships – Day 1*

June 24

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premios tu Musica Urbano (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 7

The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode*

U.S. Senior Open Golf – Round 2*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Would It Kill You To Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant and John Early, Comedy Special (Peacock Original)*

June 25

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IMSA – Watkins Glen Qualifying*

IMSA – Porsche Carrera Cup & Lamborghini Super Trofeo*

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 7

U.S. Senior Open Golf – Round 3*

USATF, Toyota Outdoor Championships – Day 3

USFL – Semifinals

June 26

KPMG PGA Women’s Golf – Championship

IMSA Watkins Glen – Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen*

IMSA Watkins Glen – Watkins Glen International

MLB Sunday Leadoff – New York Mets v. Miami Marlins*

U.S. Senior Open Golf – Final*

USATF, Toyota Outdoor Championships – Day 4

June 27

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, Season 1, New Episode*

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 28

America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Symone, Season 1, New Episode*

Unexpected Killer, Season 1-3A

The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 29

America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dancing With Myself, Season 1 New Episode (NBC)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

June 30

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Diamond League T&F Bauhaus-Galan

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 8

The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode*

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, Season 2, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

