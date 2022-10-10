New Location for Aroostook County Fitness in Presque Isle, Maine

New Location for Aroostook County Fitness in Star City

Aroostook County Fitness celebrated their Grand Opening at their new location at 499 Main Street in Presque Isle, Maine.

Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting

They recently hosted their official ribbon cutting with the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, September 29, 2022. On hand were members from the Chamber of Commerce, family, staff & elected officials.

Owner and Operator

Steve Plummer is the owner and has been in the fitness business for over 30 years. He is also a professional bodybuilder and the creator of the training program KPx3. Read about Plummer’s education and experience in the field on their website.

Updated Facebook Page

The Facebook page for Aroostook County Fitness has regular posts showing some of the workouts and members who have gotten into shape with several before and after photos. There are videos of some of the workouts as well as introductions to some of the staff.

Homepage and Website

You can visit their website that includes a description of services they offer such as personal training, online training, blogs, KPx3 and more. You can also register and become a member on the site.

Get our free mobile app

Hours of Operation

According to Facebook, the hours are Monday through Friday from 5 a.m, to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon (eastrern time).

Additional Info

For more information and to contact Aroostook County Fitness, call them directly at (207) 768-0378. You can email them at Teamaroostook@gmail.com.

29 Foods That "The Greatest Of All Time" Tom Brady Eats and Does Not Eat