New Events Planned for Annual Winter Frolic in March

The Annual Himie Towle Memorial Winter Frolic will be taking place on Saturday, March 7, at the Nordic Heritage Center in Presque Isle.

As in the past, the Winter Frolic includes cross country ski events for all ages. Youth races, broken down in various age categories, get started at 11 am. For teen and adult skiers, there will be a 5K and 10K freestyle race, with a classic track available, starting at 1pm.

Unlike previous years, this race will not be divided into age categories. Medals will be awarded to the top three male and top three female finishers in both distances. The overall winners for the event will be the top male and female skiers in the 10K race.

Several new outdoor and indoor activities have also been added this year. This will include kid’s activities such as sack races and three-legged races. Also slated are sliding, a guided snowshoe hike, a fat bike demonstration, health and wellness displays in the lodge, marshmallows and hot dogs over the fire, and a hot lunch for participants.

The entire event is free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted in order to still be able to offer funds to support the venue. Participants can come take part in whatever portions they choose. In addition to the scheduled activities, the trails will be open throughout the day for those who want to snowshoe, ski, or fat bike on their own.

To keep up to date on any schedule changes or other updates for Himie Towle Memorial Winter Frolic, visit the Nordic Heritage Center’s page on Facebook.