New England Patriots vs Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, October 17, 2021

The New England Patriots are 2nd in the AFC East as they head into Sunday's game with the Dallas Cowboys who are first in the NFC East.

We have full coverage of the game on 101.9 The Rock, WOZI. The game starts at 4:25 p.m. (Eastern Time). The pregame which starts three hours before the kick off at 1:30 p.m.

We have the best in the business on air talking about the game. Marc Bertrand and Chris Gasper host the pregame and break down the matchup between the two teams with player analysis. They go through everything like the lineups and injured players to team dynamics and more..

The play by play and commentary is right on point. Bob Socci and Scott Zolak call the game better than anyone. They are right on top of the play with insightful, fun and exciting analysis. They bring the excitement to every big play and have a great read of the nuances.

Make sure you stay around for the post game too. That starts right after the end of the game and goes for about three hours with lots of calls and listener ineraction.

Watch Scott Zolak and Coach Bill Belichick

A road win last week for the Patriots was huge against the Houston Texans. New England won with a narrow margin, 25 - 22. Anytime an NFL team wins on the road is big.

Check out the Patriots’ Facebook page

It’s been nice to see Mac Jones really step up and deliver. He’s reading the plays and finishing. He has a ways to go, but it looks like he’s understanding Belichick’s playbook. It's good to see a young quarterback come into the NFL and show such potential.

Get our free mobile app

The Dallas Cowboys come into Sunday’s game 4 and 1. Then a bye week for the team. Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are putting up impressive numbers early in the season - and staying healthy too.