New Brunswick Schools Closed for Rest of Academic Year

New Brunswick Education Minister says schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

In a conference call with reporters yesterday, Dominic Cardy said the school year across the province will not be extended.

Students from K-12 will be asked to dedicate between 1 and 2 1/2 hours per day to complete home learning options, depending on their grade level.

The province says any child who was on track to move on to the next grade will do so in September. And students in Grade 12 who are ready to graduate will get their diploma.

Students of all ages are encouraged to read for at least a half hour each day and engage in 30 minutes of physical activity.