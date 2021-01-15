Neil Young Announces ‘Way Down in the Rust Bucket’ Live Release

Neil Young will release Way Down in the Rust Bucket, a new archival live album and concert film, on Feb. 26.

The collection documents Young and Crazy Horse's Nov. 13, 1990, performance at the Catalyst in Santa Cruz, Calif., shortly after the release of Ragged Glory but before the proper tour hit arenas.

The 20-song set ran more than three hours and is noted for being the first time Young ever played "Danger Bird," a track from 1975's Zuma, onstage. He also performed live for the first time six Ragged Glory songs - "Love to Burn," "Farmer John," "Over and Over," "Fuckin' Up," "Mansion on the Hill" and "Love and Only Love" - and another obscurity, Re-ac-tor's "Surfer Joe and Moe the Sleaze."

Way Down in the Rust Bucket will be released as both a two-CD and four-LP set, with a Deluxe Edition that adds the video of that performance on DVD. The film was directed by Young using his Bernard Shakey pseudonym and contains a 13-minute performance of "Cowgirl in the Sand" that's not available on the CD or vinyl versions.

You can watch the trailer for Way Down in the Rust Bucket below.

Pre-orders come with an immediate download of "Country Home"; "Don't Cry No Tears" and "Homegrown" will follow on Jan. 29 and Feb. 19, respectively.

You can see the album's track listing below.

Young recently sold a 50 percent stake in his catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Fund, one of the firms that has been buying up publishing rights over the past few years. Although the financial terms weren't disclosed, the deal was said to be worth $150 million.

Reprise

Neil Young and Crazy Horse, 'Way Down in the Rust Bucket' Track Listing

1. "Country Home"

2. "Surfer Joe and Moe the Sleaze"

3. "Love to Burn"

4. "Days That Used to Be"

5. "Bite the Bullet"

6. "Cinnamon Girl"

7. "Farmer John"

8. "Cowgirl in the Sand"*

9. "Over and Over"

10. "Danger Bird"

11. "Don't Cry No Tears"

12. "Sedan Delivery"

13. "Roll Another Number (For the Road)"

14. "Fuckin' Up"

15. "T-Bone"

16. "Homegrown"

17. "Mansion on the Hill"

18. "Like a Hurricane"

19. "Love and Only Love"

20. "Cortez the Killer"

*DVD release Only