Nationwide Frozen Cocktail Shrimp Recall

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has issued a nationwide recall on frozen cocktail shrimp that was processed by Kader Exports. This company processes and packages for several brands including; AQUA STAR RESERVE/ CENSEA/ FRESH MARKET/ KIRKLAND/ TOPS/ UNISTAR/ WELLSLEY FARMS.

This recall effects various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp sold in 1lb, 1.5lb., and 2lb. retail bags. The products has been distributed nationwide from late February 2020 to Mid-May 2020.

The reason for the recall is the potential for salmonella contamination. Salmonella symtopms often include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Some symptoms could be more detrimental.

According to the recall notice by the FDA, these are the products and product codes to be aware of:

Product Name CODE AQUA STAR RESERVE Cooked, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, 26/30 shrimp per pound, NET WT 1lbs 03467 0035 02, 03467 0036 02 & 03467 0037 02 AQUA STAR RESERVE Cooked, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, 31/40 shrimp per pound, NET WT 1lbs 03467 0035 02, 03467 0036 02 & 03467 0037 02 CENSEA Cooked, Tail Off, Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, 31/40 shrimps per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 26 0 007 D, 26 0 008 D & 26 0 009 D CENSEA Cooked, Tail Off, Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, 41/50 shrimps per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 26 0 008 D CENSEA Cooked, Tail Off, Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, 61/70 shrimps per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 26 0 009 D FRESH MARKET Cocktail Shrimp, Fully Cooked, Tail on, Peeled and Deveined, 26/30 shrimp per pound, NET WT 24Oz, 1.5lbs, 680g 91H/29YD/AP-0007151/001, 91H/30YD/AP-0002092/001 & 91H/31YD/AP-0048718/001 KIRKLAND Signature Cooked, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, 31/40 shrimp per pound, NET WT 2lbs, 908g 02920 31122, 00230 31122 & 00330 31122 KIRKLAND Signature Cooked, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, Shrimps, 21/25 shrimp per pound, NET WT 2lbs, 908g 00820 31122, 00920 31122, 01020 31122 & 01120 31122 KIRKLAND Signature Cooked, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-off, 50/70 shrimps per pound, NET WT 2lbs, 908g 01410 31122, 01510 31122, 01610 31122 & 01710 31122 KIRKLAND Signature Cooked, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, Shrimps 31/40, NET WT 32 Oz, 2lbs, 908g 11829 31122, 11929 31122, 12029 31122, 12129 31122 & 00710 31122 UNISTAR White Shrimp Cooked 16/20 shrimp per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 01-12-2020 UNISTAR White Shrimp Cooked 21/25 shrimp per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 01-11-2020 UNISTAR White Shrimp Cooked 26/30 shrimp per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 01-10-2020 & '01-11-2020 UNISTAR White Shrimp- Cooked, 26/30 shrimps per pound NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 01-11-2020 & '01-12-2020 UNISTAR White Shrimp- Cooked, 20/40 shrimps per pound NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 12-19-2019 UNISTAR White Shrimp-Cooked, 40/60 shrimps per pound NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 12-20-2019 UNISTAR White Shrimp- Cooked, 60/80 shrimps per pound NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 12-19-2019, 12-20-2019 & 12-21-2019 UNISTAR White Shrimp- Cooked, 80/120 shrimps per pound NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 12-19-2019 & '12-21-2019 TOPS Cooked Shrimp, Peeled and Cleaned, Tail-on, COLOSSAL16/20 shrimp per pound, NET WT 16Oz,1lbs, 454g. 91H/24YD/AP-027193/001 TOPS Cooked Shrimp, Peeled and Cleaned, Tail-on, Extra Large 31/40 shrimp per pound, NET WT 16Oz,1lbs, 454g. 91H/26YD/AP-0011369/001 TOPS Cooked Shrimp, Peeled and Cleaned, Tail-on, Large 51/60 shrimp per pound, NET WT 16Oz,1lbs, 454g. 91H/24YD/AP-027193/001 & 91H/26YD/AP-0011369/001 WELLSLEY FARMS Extra Large Cooked Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, 31/40 shrimps per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 907g 91H/18RN/AP-006327/001, 91H/19RN/AP-004552/002 & 91H/20RN/AP-0022178/002 WELLSLEY FARMS Extra Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, 21/25 shrimp per pound, NET WT 24Oz,1.5lbs, 680g 91H/26YD/AP-006327/001 WELLSLEY FARMS Extra Large Cooked Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, 31/40 shrimps per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 907g 91H/27YD/AP-0000783/002

If you have any of the products listed in your freezer the FDA recommends you do not consume these potentially contaminated products but rather discard them, and contact the retailer you purchased them from for a replacement or refund.