Nancy Wilson Announces Livestream Show With the Seattle Symphony

Nancy Wilson has announced a special performance alongside the Seattle Symphony.

The Heart rocker will take the stage with the orchestral ensemble for a show July 9 at Benaroya Hall. The Seattle Symphony’s website promises that the “evening of rock ‘n’ roll” will feature songs from throughout Wilson’s iconic career, including “beloved fan favorites like ‘Barracuda,’ ‘These Dreams’ and ‘Crazy on You.’

The setlist will also feature songs from Wilson’s recently released album, You and Me. The LP marks the first solo effort of the rocker’s Hall of Fame career. “There have been so many times I was asked about when I would ever put out a solo album,” the acclaimed musician explained when announcing the album in October. “Well, the time is now.”

Wilson later noted that You and Me allowed her to “reconnect with my pre-Heart self, my college-girl self, creating poetic, intimate and romantic songs, which pretty much is what I first brought in to Heart.”

Though she has appeared at virtual events in the past year, the Seattle Symphony show will be Wilson’s first public performance since March 2020. She was on board the Rock Legends Cruise when the world began shutting down due to COVID-19. “Moments before the shut down, we came off the boat in Miami,” Wilson explained to Hawaii Public Radio. “We flew back into Northern California minutes before the shutdown was announced. And we were like, ‘Ok, we need to get tested immediately. Thankfully, we tested negative.”

A limited number of in-person tickets to see Wilson perform with the Seattle Symphony will go on sale May 19. Further purchasing details can be found here.

This show will also be streamed live online for viewers at home. Pay-per-view tickets cost $30 and include a digital download of You and Me.

