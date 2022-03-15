Nancy Wilson Praises ‘Class Act’ Dolly Parton for HOF Withdrawal

Nancy Wilson has praised Dolly Parton for withdrawing her name from consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"It's really cool for her to step down like that because the category is so broad,” Wilson declared during an interview with Los Angeles radio station KLOS (via Blabbermouth).

Parton announced yesterday that she would “respectfully bow out” from the Rock Hall nomination. “I don't feel that I have earned that right," the country star said.

Wilson, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Heart in 2013, noted the institution’s difficulties when it comes to recognizing artists from outside the rock world.

“Like, Dionne Warwick is not a rock performer, and a lot of them are not, and they should make different categories under the bigger Rock & Roll Hall of Fame moniker,” Wilson opined. “They should have a Country Hall of Fame and a Pop Hall of Fame and a Rap Hall of Fame and a Rock Hall of Fame. I think that would be really smart if they started to do that. 'Cause I've gotta vote for it, like, tomorrow. It's really tough because Lionel Richie is in there. If you try to narrow it to what really is rock, it excludes too many others. So I think [Parton is] really a class act to have done that. And it makes me wanna write a rock record with her.”

The idea of Wilson and Parton working together isn’t far-fetched. In announcing her Hall of Fame withdrawal, the country star admitted she hoped to release a “great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future.” Parton previously told Billboard that she’d wanted to record a rock album “for years,” suggesting such a release would be “like a Linda Ronstadt or Heart kind of thing."

“I should give her a call,” Wilson proclaimed. “She could do anything. She's written some of the best songs in our history. She could do it."