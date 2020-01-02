MSAD 1 Schools Closed Thursday Morning Following Email Threat

A threatening email prompted the closure of Presque Isle area schools Thursday morning as students returned from the holiday break.

According to MSAD #1 officials, a specific threat was made via email to the Presque Isle High School principal, which threatened the safety of students and staff. As a precautionary measure, SAD1 dismissed students at all district schools at 9:30 a.m.

According to Presque Isle Police Chief Laurie Kelly, Principal Dave Bartlett received an email threatening a school shooting for January 2 if certain criteria are not met.

The Presque Isle Police Department along with several local, State and Federal Law Enforcement Agencies are conducting an investigation in an attempt to apprehend the person or persons responsible for the threat.

School officials said in a message to parents, "We take these matters very seriously and plan to follow up with the school community later on today with additional information and enhanced safety measures that we plan to implement."

All after-school activities for district schools were cancelled for Thursday as well.