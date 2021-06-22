Whatever Happened to Mr. Big’s Debut Album Top Hat + Shoes?

It's not always easy to be aware of the significance of a big moment, but Mr. Big bassist Billy Sheehan currently lays claim to a key piece of memorabilia for the band - the signature top hat and grimy shoes that graced the cover of the group's 1989 self-titled debut album.

The record recently celebrated its 32nd release anniversary and fans reached out to Sheehan on social media after posting the album cover to see if he still had the key props from the album art shoot.

Mr. Big, Mr. Big Album Artwork

Atlantic

"Challenge accepted," wrote Sheehan on Twitter. "After the truly overwhelming response (thank you all!) to posting the album cover for the debut Mr. Big record on its 32 year anniversary, many people asked if I really still owned the shoes and hat in the photo. Here they are!"

Mr. Big arrived on the scene in 1989 with their self-titled debut album. The band featured singer Eric Martin, guitarist Paul Gilbert, Sheehan on bass and Pat Torpey as the drummer. Their self-titled debut peaked at No. 46 on the Billboard 200 Album chart and spawned the single "Addicted to That Rush" that earned modest radio play. Their eventual breakout would come two years later with their 1991 album Lean Into It featuring the chart-topping single "To Be With You."

Mr. Big, "Addicted to That Rush"

Gilbert exited the band in 1999, replaced by Richie Kotzen, and the band recorded one more album, 2001's Actual Size, before disbanding in 2002. Sheehan continued with other projects including The Winery Dogs and Sons of Apollo in recent years. He also reunited with the Mr. Big lineup in 2009.