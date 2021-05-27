MPA Gives High School Sports the Green Light

The Maine Principals Association has announced that this fall all interscholastic activities are being reopened as they were before the pandemic.

Through a spokesperson, the MPA said " It is with great excitement that the Maine Principals’ Association announces a reopening of all interscholastic activities in Maine " At the onset of the pandemic, the U.S. CDC stepped in and provided guidance to the MPA throughout the 2020-21 academic year.

The community sports guidelines were developed and placed sports into different categories based on the risks of each sport In regards to contact and feasibility of distancing practices. Maine Department of Health and Human Services commissioner, Jeanne Lambrew, said " In light of the increased role that the U.S. CDC has assumed in issuing guidance, the state of Maine has decided to retire its COVID-19 prevention checklists, including community sports "

Sports were given a designation of either low, medium, or high-risk activities. Tackle football and wrestling were the only sports that were unable to play in some form during the past year. Most other interscholastic activities were played regionally and with several accommodations.

Maine was one of the few states that did not get a tackle football season this year. The National Federation of State High School Associations said that 34 states in the U.S. played football last fall and that another 11 states played their seasons this spring.

When the new school year begins in the fall, tackle football and wrestling will be able to return without restrictions. This decision also allows for the complete return of heal point standings and traditional postseason play for all sports.

There is no denying that the last 18 months has been tough, especially on the kids who thrive on being involved in team activities. Parents and kids alike can now look forward to an upcoming year of sports like they are used to. Let's get out there and play!