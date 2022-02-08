After 2 Years The Moxie Festival Returns to Lisbon, Maine for 2022

Moxie

Moxie. You either love it or you hate it. But even if it's to your soda of choice, Mainers at the very least respect our state soft drink.

According to Maine.gov the title of official state soft drink was designated back in 2005. Moxie was created here in Maine back in 1884 and like several other soft drinks, it began with medicinal purposes. It was originally dubbed Moxie Nerve Food. According to New England Today, Moxie Nerve Food claimed it could cure drunkards, improve happiness, cure nervous and overworked people as well as prevent crime. Who wouldn't want that?! For a short period of time it even out-sold Coca-Cola who owns the brand today.

The Return of The Moxie Festival

After two years of being canceled due to the pandemic, the town of Lisbon is bringing it back!

It's going down on July 8th, 9th, and 10th!

It's going to be an event-filled weekend

Kicking off the weekend is a massive fireworks show behind Lisbon High School starting at 9 pm on July 8th. The next morning there's a 5k and on Sunday, a car show! Events to enjoy in between are the Gina Mason Memorial Moxie Parade, a Moxie Chugging Challenge, a Whoopie Pie eating contest and so much more!

The return of The Moxie Festival is so exciting. It's something that is familiar and normal in what has long been an abnormal time. Some event locations have changed from previous years due to construction. To get more details on the upcoming events click here.

