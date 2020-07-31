Movies in the Park 2020, Presque Isle, Maine

The first showing of Movies in the Park is all set for Friday, July 31st.

All the movies this year will be shown at the soccer field across from the Sargent Family Community Center. This is a large space that will allow for social distancing, said Presque Isle Police, the event's sponsor.

Bring your masks with you. There will be designated spots marked for families to sit and safely enjoy the movie.

The movie this week will be the newer animated “The Grinch" with a Christmas in July theme. You are encouraged to wear Christmas attire and spread cheer.

The movie begins as soon as it is dark enough to clearly see the screen, roughly around 8:30 pm.