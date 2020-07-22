Motorhead’s New ‘Ace of Spades’ Box Set Turns Into a Gambling Table
Motorhead's classic Ace of Spades album will celebrate its 40th anniversary in November of this year. While all members of this album's recording lineup have passed away, the legacy thrives with a new box set reissue coming Oct. 30. Oh, and it includes poker dice and the set turns into a gambling table.
The reissue comes on the heels of Motorhead's Made in 1978 box set for the Bombers and Overkill records, in addition to live albums and a plethora of other goodies. There's no stopping short on the Ace of Spades set, which also includes a pair of double lives album, a comic book, era-specific tour programme and a lot more.
In total, 42 previously unreleased tracks will be part of the collection and the complete package details can be viewed below.
Pre-order are live now, so head here to make your purchase.
Motorhead's Ace of Spades Box Set Reissue Details
— The Ace Of Spades album, half-speed mastered and created from the original master tapes.
— Two double-live albums of previously unheard concerts from the "Ace Up Your Sleeve" tour.
— A Fistful Of Instrumentals : A 10” EP of previously unreleased, instrumental tracks from 1980.
— The Good, The Broke & The Ugly: A double album of B-sides, outtakes and rare tracks.
— Ace On Your Screens: A DVD compilation of rare TV appearances from 1980-81, a live concert from 1981 and a 5.1 audio mix of the original album.
— The Ace Of Spades story. A 40-page book telling the story of Ace Of Spades through previously unpublished interviews with the people that were there. Includes never before seen photos and memorabilia.
— The "Ace Up Your Sleeve" tour programme
— The Motörhead Rock Commando comic.
— A set of five poker dice that can be played on the game board inside the box set lid.
— All encased in a classic Wild West dynamite box.
— A limited edition 7" reproduction of the Dutch Ace Of Spades, with a previously unreleased instrumental version on Side B. (while stocks last!)
