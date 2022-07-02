Motorcyclist Dies in Head-on Collision in Corinna, Maine

Maine State Police say a 60-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck Friday evening in the Penobscot County town of Corinna.

Police and emergency crews responded to the crash on the Newport Road (Route 7) around 6:20 p.m., according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Public Safety Department.



State Police say motorcyclist died at the scene

The initial investigation determined that 60-year-old Merle Page of Corinna was traveling north on Route 7 when the motorcycle he was driving crossed the center line and struck a Chevy Silverado pickup truck head-on.

Page was pronounced dead at the scene. State Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

Occupants of pickup truck were not hurt in collision

The driver of the Chevy Silverado and his 8-year-old son were not injured in the crash. State Police were assisted on scene by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Corinna Fire Department.

Route 7 near the Thunder Road Farm was closed for about four hours while police and emergency personnel were on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Maine has recorded several fatal motorcycle accidents in the past month, including a deadly crash in Glenburn on Tuesday evening.

