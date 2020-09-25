The 5 Most Expensive Hard Rock Music Videos of All Time

Music videos used to be an important facet of releasing an album. They weren't just promotional tools, they were a way to connect further with the artist.

Queen hired a producer to create a video for "Bohemian Rhapsody" in 1975 to promote the song on the British show Top of the Pops. Another early music video was the Buggles' "Video Killed the Radio Star," which was the first to air on MTV in 1981.

David Bowie's 1980 video for "Ashes to Ashes" became the most expensive video of all time, coming in at a total of $582,000, according to David Buckley's Strange Fascination — David Bowie: The Definitive Story. Since then, plenty of other artists have surpassed that budget, especially pop artists such as Michael Jackson and Madonna later in the decade and in the '90s.

Only a few rock artists have managed to create massively expensive music videos, though, and we've highlighted them below. Check out the most expensive hard rock music videos of all time.