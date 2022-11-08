Moose Illegally Killed in Aroostook County; Bald Eagle Shot & Injured in Maine
Moose Illegally Killed and Bald Eagle Shot and Injured
The Maine Game Wardens are investigating a moose that was shot illegally in northern Aroostook County and a bald eagle that was injured in Mattawamkeag.
Moose Shot and Found in Aroostook County, Maine
The moose was found in Township 13, Range 11 WELS in Aroostook County. It was covered in branches and tree tops to attempt to conceal it.
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said “the moose was shot in a clear cut near mile 36 on the Rocky Brook Road during the week of September 26, and then left there. It was found off an unnamed road that intersected with the Rocky Brook Road, across from the 5 Finger Brook Road.” The moose was about 500 yards from Rocky Brook Road when it was found.
Bald Eagle Shot with Pellets
The injured bald eagle was rescued with shotgun pellets in its body near the Mattawamkeag River at Wilderness Park Road in Mattawamkeag. Wardens caught the eagle and took it to a rehab facility for X-rays.
Maine Wardens Offering Rewards for Information
The Maine Operation Game Thief is offering rewards for information about the moose and the bald eagle. The reward for the moose is $3,000 and $4,500 for the bald eagle for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the illegal killing of the moose and injuring the eagle. Call 1-800-ALERT-US to report.
