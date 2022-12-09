Missing Saint George Woman Found Deceased Near Her Home
The Maine Warden Service said they have located the body of a 71-year-old Saint George woman after she went missing from her home on Wednesday.
Mark Latti, Communications Director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, said “Fancois Laporte was found deceased in the water on the Long Cove shore, off the States Point Road in Saint George” around 10 a.m. on December 9. The Maine Association for Search and Rescue and a Maine Game Warden found the body. Latti said an autopsy will be done at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Sheriff’s Office Notified the Maine Wardens Service
Laporte’s husband had reported her missing to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon after she left their house on foot. He contacted the Sheriff’s Office after she did not return. Deputies notified the Maine Warden Service.
Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Assisted in the Search
Several agencies assisted in the search including the Knox Sheriff’s Department, the Maine Marine Patrol, the Maine State Police and State Police Underwater Recovery Team, the Tenant’s Harbor’s Fire Department, the Maine Association for Search and Rescue, Maine Search and Rescue Dogs, US Border Patrol, the Rockland Fire Department, the United States Coast Guard and the Town of Saint George.
