“Miraculous” Written by Man from Presque Isle is a Must Read!

A man from Presque Isle who is currently living in North Carolina has put his life's story of grief and addiction into book form and you can buy it now on Amazon. Ryan Graves wrote his book titled "Miraculous” during the height of the pandemic and lockdowns. He tells the story of his life from childhood to a husband and father struggling with grief and addiction.

Author Ryan Graves with his book "Miraculous"

The 453-page book has vaulted to a #1 seller on Amazon in the category of substance abuse within the first week of being available to purchase. I have only begun to read "Miraculous "and I can tell you that the few pages I have read so far are incredibly open, honest, and amazing. Ryan takes you through his first experiences with alcohol and drugs as well as the moments that made recovery even more difficult.

Ryan uses "Miraculous” to promote and credit plant medicine for saving his life. I'm not going to give away any particulars of the book, but the story behind the title is interesting as well. I am amazed that Graves was able to write this book while living the life of a stay-at-home dad to three girls during the lockdowns. The book can be purchased on Amazon in paperback form and the parts I have read are very easy to read and Ryan is able to tell his story quite well.

I am happy to see someone who has struggled with these issues be able to therapeutically tell his story and help others who are struggling. You won't regret reading "Miraculous” whether you have struggled with addiction or know someone who has fought the battle. It looks like Saturday will be a wet day and a good one to stay inside and continue reading "Miraculous”. Thank you, Ryan for sharing your story with the world.

30 Most Dangerous Sections of Road in Maine There are plenty of sections of road that you have come across here in the State of Maine that have you gripping the steering wheel a little more than other sections. Here is the list of the Most Dangerous Roads of Maine from the past three years of crashes, injuries, and fatalities from the Maine Department of Transportation. Do you live on one of these roads?