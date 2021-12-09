Metallica's 40th anniversary just keeps getting better. As revealed on Thursday (Dec. 9), fans can now listen to "The Metallica Takeover," the band's exclusive DJ Mode station for Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers and Prime members. It's all Metallica, all the time.

On "The Metallica Takeover," the metal legends guide fans through a career-spanning tour of their music, from deep cuts to their biggest songs. Metallica's James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo each contribute commentary and provide handpicked music, including personal favorites and tributes to their influences. On top of that, Metallica will livestream two anniversary concerts on Dec. 17 and 19 through Amazon Music, Prime Video and Twitch.

In addition to focusing on Metallica's catalog, songs from the Metallica tribute album The Metallica Blacklist will also get airtime on "The Metallica Takeover." The Blacklist contains Metallica songs performed by Ghost, Miley Cyrus, Corey Taylor, Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Royal Blood and others.

In September, Metallica released a remastered reissue of their 1991 "Black Album." Around the same time, Ulrich said that it was "way too early" to talk about a new Metallica album, although the band has seemingly been working on one for a while.

More recently, Metallica launched a MasterClass series about all about being in a band, and Hammett covered classic rock instrumental "Frankenstein" with Trujillo.

As Amazon affiliates, we earn on qualifying purchases.