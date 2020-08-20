Metallica Post Rousing ‘S&M2′ Version of ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’

There really is something special having orchestral backing on an already epic metal track. If you need an example, just check out Metallica's S&M2 version of "For Whom the Bell Tolls" that they just posted from their performance with the San Francisco Symphony.

Yes, you still get the heavy and lengthy epic open, but the song is now accentuated by a soaring string section, horns and some pretty feverish activity from the symphony's xylophone players. It's still the same epic track we've all come to love over the years, just bigger and with a uniquely fresh take that only the symphonic backing can provide.

Metallica filmed their two nights of performances at San Francisco's Chase Center Sept. 6 and 8 of 2019, with the San Francisco Symphony helping to accentuate some of the band's biggest hits.

Metallica will release their S&M2 collaboration with the San Francisco Symphony on Aug. 28, but for now just enjoy their latest preview clip featuring "For Whom the Bell Tolls." If you love what you hear, pre-orders are being taken here.

Metallica & the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, "For Whom the Bell Tolls"