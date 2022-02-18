Metallica continue to be one of the more giving bands in rock and metal and their latest charitable act could land you at the 2022 edition of the BottleRock Festival. The group has once again partnered with Fandiem to offer this special experience, which will send you and a guest to BottleRock in Napa Valley, California on the band.

The goal for Metallica is to raise donations for their All Within My Hands charitable foundation, and with a donation made, you are then entered to win the prize package that includes two 3-Day VIP passes to BottleRock May 27-29, access to the VIP Village featuring premium bars, comfy seats, shade, culinary treats, live acoustic performances and VIP-only restrooms, expanded viewing from the viewing decks at the main and second stages as well as up-close prime viewing areas at each stage and plenty more.

You'll also get free wi-fi access, the use of a separate fast lane for festival entrances and exits, in-and-out privileges, a signed BottleRock poster by the band and roundtrip travel for two for a three-night hotel stay at Springhill Suites by Marriott.

Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation has provided assistance to a number of programs over the years, working with Feeding America, providing community funding and backing educational programs.

The Metallica BottleRock fundraiser through Fandiem ends on April 1. Get more details and enter here.

This marks Metallica's second recent charitable package offered through Fandiem. The group recently offered tickets to their Feb. 25 Las Vegas show at Allegiant Stadium to help raise donations for the Sweet Relief Musicians' Fund.