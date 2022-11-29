Listen to Metallica’s New Single, ‘Lux Æterna’

Metallica has released a brand new song, "Lux Æterna," the first single from their upcoming album 72 Seasons. It's the band's first new music in more than six years.

"Lux Æterna" is accompanied by a music video, which you can view down below.

72 Seasons is due on April 14, and features 12 new tracks. Produced by Greg Fidelman, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, it's the band's first full-length release since 2016’s Hardwired … To Self-Destruct. Pre-ordering is currently available for 72 Seasons, which will be released on CD, black vinyl, two different colored vinyl variations and digital format.

In a news release, Hetfield said the title refers to "the first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told 'who we are' by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry."

Metallica will also embark on an extensive, 46-date global tour next year that begins in April and lasts until September 2024. They're scheduled to perform in 22 cities, playing two shows at each location, and have promised that no songs will be repeated during each pair of concerts. Along the way, they'll be joined by several support acts, including Pantera, Mammoth WVH and Greta Van Fleet.

A fan club pre-sale will begin on Nov. 30, followed by two-day tickets on Dec. 2 and one-day tickets on Jan. 20. More information about ticket sales can be found on the band's website.

