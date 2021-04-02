Metallica’s James Hetfield + Jack Black to Appear at ‘Little Kids Rock’ Virtual Benefit

Metallica's James Hetfield and Tenacious D frontman Jack Black will be taking part in the Little Kids Rock virtual benefit on April 14 as one of many special musical guests.

Little Kids Rock is a non-profit organization that boasts a 48-state wide network of thousands of K-12 teachers whose mission is to bring music into schools, increasing access to education and instruments for schoolchildren. Currently, they've served over one million students across a total of 400 districts.

This year's 13th annual event will not only feature the Metallica legend, but Carlos Santana, Warren Haynes, Jack Black, Yo-Yo Ma, Public Enemy's Brian Hardgroove, Craig Robinson, Todd Rundgren, Stolar, Suzi, Peter Asher, Mischief Boys, Jeff Mauro, Jim Peterik, Jon Secada, Brooks and Dunn's Kix Brooks, Lindsay Ell, Evangelia, Jade Bird, Cindy Blackman Santana and Alice Merton alongside event hosts T-Boz (TLC) and Dash Radio's DJ Skee.

For tickets, head here and head to this location to learn more about the Little Kids Rock organization.

Hetfield has made numerous virtual appearances this year, most recently teaming up with his bandmate Kirk Hammett to perform the U.S. national anthem prior to the start of the NBA game starring the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. Watch that performance here.