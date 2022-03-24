Seven Metallica Documentaries + Concert Films Coming to Streaming

If you are bummed Metallica don't have a lot of tour dates on the books this year, some reprieve is heading your way with a total of seven 'Tallica documentaries and concert films set to roll out through The Coda Collection from late March through early June.

The subscription-based streaming platform, which launched at the beginning of last year, is becoming a go-to destination for a variety of music-related programming and, for metalheads, it's going to be a banner couple of months ahead. Available starting today (March 24) are the Cunning Stunts (a 20-song live show originally released in 1998 and filmed in Fort Worth, Texas on May 9 and 10 of 1997) and Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México (a 2009 Latin America-only release filmed on June, 4, 6 and 7 in Mexico City, Mexico).

One week later, on March 31, the first night of Metallica's 40th anniversary performance will be added to the platform, followed by the second night's live show on April 7.

On the documentary end, look for the 1992 two-part A Year and a Half in the Life of Metallica to hit on April 7 where fans can immerse themselves in the making of the band's historic 'Black Album' and the subsequent tour.

Then, on May 19 and June 9, Quebec Magnetic and Français Pour Une Nuit will arrive, respectively, offering up two additional concert films. The former was released in late 2012 and filmed on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 in Quebec City, Canada while the latter was first made available only in France, culled from a 2009 set in Nîmes, France.

See the rollout schedule directly below and for more information on The Coda Collection, head here.

Metallica Coda Collection Rollout Schedule

March 24 - Cunning Stunts and Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México

March 31 - Metallica 40th Anniversary LIVE (Night One)

April 7 - Metallica 40th Anniversary LIVE (Night Two)

April 21 - A Year and a Half in the Life of Metallica

May 19 - Quebec Magnetic

June 9 - Français Pour Une Nuit