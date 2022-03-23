Red Sox Lose to Twins 10-4 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost their 1st game of Spring Training, after winning their 1st 6 games, falling to the Minnesota Twins 10-4 on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Nathan Eovaldi tabbed to be the Red Sox Opening Day starter against the Yankees went 4 strong innings, and looked to be in mid-season form. He didn't allow a hit or walk a batter, while striking out 6.

Ryan Brasier came on in the 5th and was torched, allowing 4 runs while only getting 2 outs. he gave up 4 hits and struck out 2.

Connor Seabold came on in the 8th inning and didn't record an out, allowing 5 runs on 2 hits, while walking 3.

Rafael Devers hit his 1st homer of the Spring, a solo shot in the 6th inning.

Ryan Fitzgerald looking to make the big league club hit his 3rd homer of the season, a 3-run shot.

Earlier in the day Chaim Bloom talked about the Trevor Story signing and hoping to have Story, Bogaerts and Devers in the infield for years

After the game the Red Sox made the following roster moves

Infielder Jeter Downs, right-handed pitchers Bryan Mata, Connor Seabold, and Josh Winckowski, and left-handed pitcher Jay Groome were optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

First baseman Triston Casas, infielders David Hamilton and Christian Koss, right-handed pitchers Durbin Feltman and Brian Keller, and left-handed pitcher Chris Murphy were reassigned to minor league camp.

The Red Sox will play the Baltmore Orioles on Thursday night, March 24th in their only nighttime Spring Training game. Pregame starts at 6 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 6;05 p.m. Nick Pivetta is scheduled to make his 2nd start of the season for the Red Sox. Hear the game, and all the Spring Training games and Regular Season games on 101.9 The Rock.

The Red Sox open the Regular Season on Thursday, April 7th in New York against the Yankees.