Metallica’s Epic Chile Rehearsal Could Be Heard Across Town

Metallica played a massive concert in Santiago, Chile, last night — but long before they officially hit the stage, their earth-shaking rehearsal of "One" could be heard from miles away.

As the metal titans prepared for their show last night at the Club Hipico de Santiago, a fan across town from the open-air venue captured video of the flashing lights, drums and guitar emanating from the stage and posted it on the r/Metallica subreddit.

"Metallica minutes ago was rehearsing at the concert venue in Santiago de Chile," the fan wrote on April 25. "The sound travelled many districts of the Capital, and of course made many fans happy."

A few seconds into the clip, James Hetfield shouts and Kirk Hammett breaks into the epic final solo from "One." You can see the footage below.

More than 30 years after its release, "One" is still a concert staple and the fifth-most-played song in Metallica's catalog with over 1,500 live performances, according to setlist.fm. It was part of a hit-filled Santiago set that also included "Whiplash," "Ride the Lightning," "Master of Puppets," "Creeping Death" and "Enter Sandman."

Metallica's 2022 tour moves to Buenos Aires, Argentina this Saturday before heading to Brazil in May. U.S. tour stops this year include BottleRock Napa Valley, Chicago's Lollapalooza and stadium shows in Buffalo and Pittsburgh. A full list of U.S. tour dates is below.

Metallica 2022 U.S Tour Dates

May 27 - Napa Valley, CA @ Napa Valley Expo, BottleRock Festival

May 29 - Boston, MA @ Harvard Athletic Complex

July 28 - Chicago, IL @ Grant Park, Lollapalooza

Aug. 11 - Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium

Aug. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park