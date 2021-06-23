Metallica to Release Black + White ‘Black Album’ Photo Book

This October, Metallica will release the retrospective photo book Metallica: The Black Album in Black & White, recollecting the pivotal era in the band's history.

The news comes in tandem with the joint announcement of a remastered reissue of the Metallica's legendary self-titled 1991 record (a.k.a. The Black Album) and Blacklist, a covers album featuring 53 massive artists (Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Corey Taylor and more) both of which will be out on Sept. 10.

The photo book, which features images taken by esteemed photographer Ross Halfin, as well ones from James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, Jason Newsted and even Robert Trujillo, who was on part of Metallica's tour as the bassist for Suicidal Tendencies at the time.

Metallica: The Black Album in Black & White will take fans on a visual journey from the beginning to the end of the Black Album cycle, with photos from the album sessions at One on One Studios and the 300-date tour that followed from 1991 through 1993.

"By the time the songs and the recording were coming together, the confidence level was at an all-time high and we felt better than ever about who we were and how we viewed ourselves with regards to being photographed," said Ulrich.

See some samples of the new coffee table book below and to pre-order your copy (expected availability is Oct. 19), head here.

'Metallica: The Black Album in Black & White' Photo Book Samples