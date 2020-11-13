The time is here. Metallica will be taking the stage this weekend for their annual All Within My Hands Foundation "Helping Hands" concert and auction. And you could possibly end up with some of the instruments played during the show. All four members have instruments they plan to play during the show that will go on the auction block.

Drummer Lars Ulrich has put up a Tama snare that will be signed by the band after the performance. The instrument was customized by the legendary John Douglas and features a hand-painted Metallica ninja star and AWMH logos. At the TAMA factory, the shell is precisely cut into 16 stave pieces, then formed into a 10mm thick shell. 3 large vent holes are cut into the shell for an extremely open and powerful attack. This snare is a must have for the die-hard Metallica fan.

Additionally, this package includes two AWMH performance used Zildjian cymbals, one AWMH performance used pair of Lars Ulrich Big Bang Ahead model sticks with new AWMH artwork in gold ink, AND two AWMH logo Remo bass drum heads! The autographs will appear on the snare drum. Get in on the auction here.

James Hetfield has his Martin D-28 guitar going on the auction block. It too will be signed by all four members. “The post WWII D-28 had a slightly different look than its predecessor and became the centerpiece of the folk and folk-rock movements at their pinnacle in the 1950s and 1960s." says Chris Martin, Chairman and CEO of Martin Guitar, "We have extracted the finest features from the D-28 of both my grandfather’s and my father’s respective eras.”

The D-28 blends the rich history of the guitar with Martin’s newest and most heralded innovations. The 187 year old guitar maker has combined vintage appointments, including open gear tuners, an aged toner top, antique white accents, and a faux tortoise pickguard with a sleek neck profile to give D-28 enthusiasts a modern feel and comfortable playing experience. Martin has also added forward-shifted bracing to allow greater vibration of the top. The auction item link can be found here.

One of the flashier items is Robert Trujillo's bright green Godin A5 bass. It was created solely for the purpose of playing at the Helping Hands concert and it comes with a stylish Aztec bass guitar strap that was designed by Chloe Trujillo and handcrafted by Rachael Becker of Heavy Leather NYC. Get more details and bid on the bass here.

And finally, guitarist Kirk Hammett has his purple ESP guitar going up for auction. This ESP LTD TL-6 Thinline Piezo Acoustic features a one of a kind Custom Shop purple sunburst sparkle finish. It’s part of the new transducer-electric series that provides incredible acoustic tones with the comfort and feel of an electric guitar. The TL-6 offers high-quality woods and components, including a mahogany body with spruce top, a 3 pc. mahogany neck, and a rosewood fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets, as well as Grover tuners, Graphtech NuBone-XB nut and saddle, and a Fishman SONICORE pickup and TL-3 preamp with onboard tuner. The auction for this item can be found here.

The instruments are just the beginning of various items on the auction block, with fans being able to bid on Zoom calls with the group, concert shoutouts, photo prints and a wealth of donated items from athletes and celebrities. Check out what's all available here.

In order to bid on the items, you will need to register for the auction at this location.

The auction is tied to this very special show which is going virtual this year. Fans can watch the pay-per-view event this Saturday (Nov. 14) at 5PM ET / 2PM PT via Nugs.TV. Tickets are still available at this location to attend with various fan packages where you can add items to your experience.

All proceeds from the Helping Hands Concert and Auction will benefit Metallica's charitable All Within My Hands foundation. You can also donate directly at this location.