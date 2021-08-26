Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation Donates $50K to Haiti Earthquake Relief

Metallica's All Within My Hands charitable organization continues to spread the wealth in places of need, with the latest $50,000 donation going to help with relief efforts following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that rocked Haiti earlier this month.

The quake was centered just northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud on Saturday, Aug. 14 and according to Haiti's Civil Protection Agency, the disaster has left at least 2,207 dead, more than 12,200 injured and over 50,000 homes destroyed. Meanwhile, there are many more people still missing after the recent quake.

Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation has partnered with Direct Relief in aiding "critical local services" as relief efforts continue. The foundation has put $50,000 toward action that will continue to aid Direct Relief's efforts on the ground and in helping fund medicines and needed supplies. To learn more about Direct Relief's efforts and to donate, head here.

The All Within My Hands Foundation was founded by Metallica in 2017 with goals of benefitting workforce education, the fight against hunger and providing assistance for critical local services. In the time since it's launch, the organization has partnered with Feeding Hunger to aid food banks and encourage volunteer efforts, launched their Metallica Scholars initiative to provide grants to students at community colleges and have stepped up to lend aid in areas where natural disasters have occurred. The band also serve as board members for the organization's charitable efforts.

Learn more about the All Within My Hands organization here.