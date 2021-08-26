Another Bullpen Collapse – Red Sox Get Out-Homered By Twins and Lose 9-6 in 10 Innings [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox' bullpen gave away another game and the lack of the timely hit haunted the Red Sox all night, as they lost to the Minnesota Twins 9-6 in 10 innings on Wednesday night at Fenway.

Trailing 4-2 going into the bottom off the 9th inning Kyle Schwarber hit a game-tying 2-run homer, his 1st with the Red Sox, and 26th this season. Schwarber finished the night 3-6. In 9 games with Boston he's batting .379 (11-29 with 3 doubles, 1 homer, 2 runs batted in and 8 walks)

Having used 5 pitchers already, and with Matt Barnes and Garrett Whitlock unavailable the Red Sox turned to Hansel Robles to pitch the 10th inning. He won the game Tuesday night, but Wednesday was horrible. He allowed 3 hits, and 5 runs. 2 of the hits were home runs, a 2-run homer to Josh Donaldson and a 3-run homer to Jake Cave.

The Red Sox tried to rally, with Kike Hernandez hitting a solo homer in the 10th, and did score 2 runs in the 10th inning, but the deficit was too large. Hernadez finished 3-6 with a double and home run.

JD Martinez had another tough night at the plate, going 0-5.

Hunter Renfroe was 2-5

Alex Verdugo was 2-5 but got picked off at 1st base as he hit a ball that he thought was going to be a home-run, watched it too long and then took a big turn at 1st and was picked off.

Nick Pivetta lasted only 4 innings in his start. He gave up 6 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 2. He gave up a huge home run to Miguel Sano, the longest of the season, a 495 foot blast

Austin Davis came on in relief and went 2.2 scoreless innings striking out 3.

Hirokazu Sawamura got the final out in the 7th inning

Martin Perez pitched a scoreless 8th inning and Josh Taylor pitched a scoreless 9th inning. Then came Robles and the 10th inning, and instead of celebrating a comeback the players suffered another heartbreaking loss.

Manager Alex Cora on the night.

The Red Sox are 7.5 games behind the 1st place Tampa Bay Rays. Boston is currently in the 2nd Wild Card spot, 3 games behind the Yankees and 1.5 games ahead of the Oakland A's and 2.5 games ahead of the surging Seattle Mariners.

The Red Sox and Twins close out the 3-game series Thursday night with Boston sending Chris Sale to the mound. Pregame starts at 6:10 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.