Presque Isle Police Seek Missing Teen and Her 2-Month Old Baby

Presque Isle Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager and her infant son.

Skyeana Rubio, 16, left her home on Wednesday, with her two-month-old son, Antonio. Police say that they're both believed to be in the Houlton area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Presque Isle Police Department at 746-4476.

