Metallica Play First 40th-Anniversary Concert: Set List, Videos

Metallica hit the stage at San Francisco's Chase Center last night for their first of two livestreamed 40th-anniversary concerts.

You can see the full set list and videos from the show below.

The metal veterans took fans on a chronological tour through their entire discography, playing at least one song from all 10 of their studio albums plus the Garage Inc. covers compilation and the S&M live album.

The show began with Kill 'Em All opener "Hit the Lights" and included hits and set list staples such as "Creeping Death," "One" and "Sad but True." But Metallica also treated fans to some rarities, breaking out "Trapped Under Ice" for the first time since 2012 and giving the eight-minute Reload track "Fixxxer" its live debut.

Metallica have partnered with the Coda Collection to present Metallica 40th Anniversary Live, a global livestream of last night's Chase Center show and tomorrow's performance at the same venue. In-person tickets were only available to members of the band's Fifth Member fan club, but fans can stream the shows for free via Amazon Music, Amazon Music's Twitch channel or Prime Video — no Prime membership required.

Along with the two Chase Center shows, the Coda Collection will also make other Metallica live films available this weekend as part of the SF Takeover Film fest, including 1998's Cunning Stunts and 2009's Orgullo, Pasion, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de Mexico.

Metallica 40th Anniversary Live caps a retrospective year for the band that also saw the release of a mammoth Black Album box set, The Metallica Blacklist tribute album and the Black Box archival project.

Watch Metallica Perform 'Hit the Lights' on Dec. 17, 2021

Watch Metallica Perform 'Trapped Under Ice' on Dec. 17, 2021

Watch Metallica Perform 'Fixxxer' on Dec. 17, 2021

Watch Metallica Perform 'The Shortest Straw' on Dec. 17, 2021

Metallica, Dec. 17, 2021, San Francisco

1. "Hit the Lights"

2. "Creeping Death"

3. "Trapped Under Ice" (first time since 2012)

4. "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

5. "Orion"

6. "The Shortest Straw"

7. "One"

8. "Sad but True"

9. "Nothing Else Matters"

10. "King Nothing"

11. "Fixxxer" (live debut)

12. "Breadfan"

13. "No Leaf Clover"

14. "Frantic"

15. "The Day That Never Comes"

16. "Spit Out the Bone"