Hear Melvins Cover Harry Nilsson’s ‘You’re Breakin’ My Heart’

Melvins have released a new cover version of Harry Nilsson’s song “You’re Breakin’ My Heart” under the title "1 Fuck You" as a final taster of their upcoming album Working With God.

You can hear it below.

The 13-track LP – which also features a foulmouthed take on the Beach Boys’ 1964 classic “I Get Around” – arrives on Feb. 26. “Why haven't we recorded this song before now?” Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne said of “1 Fuck You” in a statement. “It says it all. Nilsson was a genius!”

The original song appeared on Nilsson's 1972 album Son of Schmilsson and is best known for its classic kiss-off chorus: "You're breakin' my heart / You're tearing it apart

/ So fuck you."

Working With God is the result of singer and guitarist Osborne and drummer Dale Crover reuniting with original Melvins drummer Mike Dillard. Crover switches to bass for this lineup, which was previously featured on 2013's Tres Cabrones.

Before the trio’s new full-length work is released, the band's current lineup - Osborne, Crover and bassist Steven MacDonald - will present a Valentine’s Day livestream called Divine Monkeyshines.

“Round two of Melvins TV!” Osborne said. “Five different songs plus band interviews and other cool stuff. All this fine entertainment for only $5.” Tickets are available now.

The band will also reissue its 1987 debut LP Gluey Porch Treatments and 2002 album Hostile Ambient Takeover on vinyl on Feb. 26.