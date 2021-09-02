50 Essential Grunge Era Videos

Here we are now, entertain us! And for a good portion of the '90s, the grunge era certainly kept us entertained. With most pointing to Nirvana's Nevermind album release as the moment that broke grunge, the genre is turning 30 this year. To reflect on some of the great music provided during grunge's dominance, we're serving up this collection of 50 Essential Grunge Videos.

As you might expect, the list is heavy on Seattle's "Big 4" of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden and Alice in Chains, who did more to advance the sound than arguably any other act within the era. You'll also find classic clips from Smashing Pumpkins, Stone Temple Pilots, Hole and later era grunge-inspired rockers Bush.

So break out that flannel and take this trip down memory's grungy lane as we reflect on 50 Essential Grunge Videos below. And if you're hungry for more grunge history, check out the first episode of our "30 Years of Grunge" series, which focuses on who invented the "Seattle sound" here.