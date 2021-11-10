Meet ‘Haddie’ The Rare Cotton Candy Lobster Caught In Maine

Something pretty amazing happened last weekend!

What is the first thing people think of when Maine comes to mind? Usually, it’s either Stephen King or fresh lobster. Well, say hello to Haddie, who was caught off the coast of Portland in Casco Bay last weekend, by Bill Coppersmith, from Get Maine Lobster.

Believed to be about 7 years old, she is no ordinary Maine lobster, to say the least.

She is truly no catch of the day! The odds of landing a cotton candy blue lobster are a mind-boggling 1 in 100 million. Rare indeed.

For now, Haddie is just chillin’ in her tank, with no intention of cooking or selling her, as she searches for her forever home. Odds are that an aquarium is the likely eventual destination, which would be something cool for all of us to enjoy for years to come.

As for Coppersmith, he has had the good fortune to catch three rare lobsters over the years, with a white and orange crustacean being the other two. Normally, most lobsters come in murky brown, dark green, or even deep navy blue colors. But every now and then, they are yellow, cotton candy pink, and bright blue.

Get Maine Lobster is a business that features online ordering 24/7, and gives you the opportunity to enjoy fresh live, and frozen lobster straight from the state of Maine, directly to you dinner table the next evening.

Although this is an unusual occurrence, over the years there have been a few blue ones caught by folks.